DPM wants to know if homes will be built in Mierlo-Oost

Will there be homes in Mierlo-Oost or not? That is what coalition party DPM wants to know from the mayor and aldermen. Council member Ton Meulendijks has therefore asked written questions.

Mierlo-Oost, which borders Neerakkers II, has been designated for some time as a location where homes can possibly be built. Initially, flex living was considered, but after research by the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo, the area appears to be better suited for permanent residence.

“DPM is pleased with this conclusion because in our opinion this area fits in perfectly with the existing Neerakkers II district and there are also very good opportunities there to realise a serious part of social rental housing,” says Meulendijks.

Uncertainty

However, the political party is unclear about what the current state of affairs is. For example, the councillor is curious whether the village council still sees Mierlo-Oost as a suitable location for housing and whether the land is owned by the municipality.

He also wants to know whether the municipal executive is interested in the arrival of social housing in that location. Finally, DPM is curious about how the development of the area is currently going.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh