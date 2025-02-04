Developer buys land in Mierlo for 52 homes

Developer Van Grunsven Groep has bought land from the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo. It concerns the area east of the Fazantlaan, south of the Koolmees and north of the Eksterlaan.

The desire to develop homes there has been there for ten years, now the parties will start working on a plan in the near future.

There will be at least 52 homes for different target groups, such as life-course-proof homes for the elderly, starter homes and family homes. “Slowly but surely, construction projects of homes for different target groups are starting in Mierlo as well as in Geldrop. Also for starters, very important because the demand for all kinds of homes remains as high as ever,” says Godfried van Gestel, alderman for spatial planning and housing.

Park

The municipality also wants to make room for a park on Fazantlaan. With wadis, different types of trees and shrubs and a playground.

Two meetings will be organised. Local residents will be informed about what the plan will be and they can ask questions and give suggestions about the public space of the plan.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh