DAF welcomes 400th Ergon employee

DAF Trucks welcomed its 400th employee ‘with a distance to the labour market’ last week. Ali Alali Alrakad has been seconded to the Eindhoven-based company by Ergon.

The Ergon employees working at DAF are active in various areas of the company. Among other things, they work in logistics and repackaging bulk delivered parts.

“Ergon helps jobseekers with benefits and a support requirement to get a step up to a suitable job”, Stef Visser, director of Werken en Leren bij Ergon (working & learning at Ergon), says. “To do this, the link with the regional business community is very important”.

Future

38-year-old Alali Alrakad is only too happy with his new job. “In Syria, I was a plumber, but I couldn’t find work in the Netherlands because I didn’t speak the language well. Sitting at home is nothing for me, because I want to work. At Ergon and DAF I get a new chance. I learn a trade and practise the language while working. I do it for my wife and children and our future here”.

Facilities

DAF provides the facilities, while Ergon takes care of the people, tailored guidance and well-designed work processes. Jeroen Gielen, who is responsible for the cooperation on behalf of DAF, calls it ‘a well-oiled machine’.

“The quality of the work delivered is impressive. We repackage some 100,000 parts every day. This is largely done by people with support needs in our society. DAF is an organisation in which everyone counts”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob