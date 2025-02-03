DAF looks back with satisfaction on 2024

DAF can look back with satisfaction on 2024. In its own words, the company achieved “solid results” last year. 2024 is characterised for DAF as the year in which the first series of electric trucks rolled off the assembly line. In addition, DAF’s market share increased slightly from 15.6 to 15.8 per cent.

The Eindhoven-based company, which is part of US-based Paccar, reported that it maintained its position as market leader in the Netherlands (28.9 per cent) and the UK (27.1 per cent). In Germany and France, DAF was the largest imported heavy truck brand.

Worldwide

According to DAF, the truck manufacturer also did well outside Europe. In Brazil, 10,400 trucks were produced and the market share rose to 9.9 percent, a record for the company. Sales doubled in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, and a record number of trucks were delivered in Turkey.

