Children paint for the Carnival Prince of Son

In Son, hundreds of primary school children painted for the local Carnival Prince on Tuesday. The children were allowed to ask Prince Pieter questions and then got creative. The best paintings will be given a place in the windows of the shops in Son what is called Krutjesgat during Carnival.

The assignment is part of the 22nd edition of Creascholendag (creative school day) on Kerkplein. In groups of four, around 600 children will spend an hour painting a picture about and for Prince Pieter, under his motto ‘Mi veul herrie en kabaal wordt dizze carnaval geniaal’ (‘with a lot of noise and racket this Carnival will be genius’).

Favourite colours

‘’What is your favourite colour?’’, an enthusiastic boy asks Prince Pieter. “Green and red, but also yellow. Those are my favourite colours’’, the prince answers. Children immediately grab extra green, red and yellow paint for their canvas. The pupils have already thought about what they want to paint, but during the painting they get the opportunity to ask the Prince questions about him. Afterwards, a professional jury will choose the best paintings.

Carnival spirit

The real Carnival party doesn’t start until next week. The afternoon on Kerkplein is not only a celebration of creativity, but also a ‘strengthening of the Carnival spirit among the younger generation’.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob