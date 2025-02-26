Celebrating carnival? This is what to do in the region

Parade, beer tent or anti-hangover breakfast? Read here what there is to do during Carnival in Eindhoven and surroundings.

Lampegat (Eindhoven)

In Eindhoven, the celebrations start on Thursday with a Kick-Off Carnival party in the tent on De Markt. Singer Vieze (dirty) Jack will perform there and DJ La Fuente will play. Furthermore, there will be parties in tents on Wilhelminaplein, Stadhuisplein and at Hotel Pullman throughout the weekend.

The Lampegat parade will be on Carnival Saturday at 13:00, just like in previous years. On Sunday 2 March, you can go to the Carnavals Rocketfest in the Vibes Urban Sport and Eventcenter (the former Beursgebouw) or you can participate in the tie pub crawl on Stratumseind.

Dwèrsklippelgat (Name of Nuenen during Carnaval)

In Nuenen, the festivities start again on Friday with Seniorencarnaval (senior Carnival), the Schôn Vrouwkes (beautiful ladies) evening and Doldwèrs (very crazy). The keys will be handed out on Saturday and in the evening the Tienertent (teenage tent) will open at 20:00 and will remain open throughout the Carnival weekend. And last but not least, on Sunday there is the parade that starts at 13:30.

Krutjesgat (Name of Son en Breugel during Carnaval)

This year, Son en Breugel celebrates the 66th anniversary of Krutjesrapers Carnival association. Carnival for the elderly starts on Thursday with a party in Berkenstaete care centre. On Friday, the Prince and the Council of Eleven of the Krutjesrapers will visit the schools. On Saturday at exactly 15:00, the keys will be handed over in the tent at De Zwaan and on Sunday the parade is on the program from 13:15. Youth centre Oase organises a party for the youth on both Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesday 4 March, the party will end with the farmers’ wedding and waving goodbye to the Prince.

Klompengat (Name of Best during Carnaval)

In Best, they start on 28 February during Efkus Opwerme (warm up) in Café d’n Ekker. On 1 March, the Carnival celebration will take place in St. Odulphus Church at 18:30, after the farmers’ wedding that starts at 14:00. Saturday is the day of the children’s Carnival at Sportpaleis (sports palace) Best that lasts until Monday. On Sunday, the Carnival parade is on the program from 13:00 and on Monday is the party Klompengat Bloast um Op (blows it up). Then on Tuesday it is time for D’n Tap gaat Toe (the tap goes off), the closing party that starts at 20:00. The Plaza Fiesta Best is open all Carnival days from 19:30 to 00:00 for children aged 12 to 17; Carnival goers can also go to Klompengats Bierpaleis (beer palace) on Dorpsplein for free every day.

Lappegat / Kersenrijk (Name of Geldrop/ Mierlo during Carnaval)

The festivities in Geldrop-Mierlo mainly take place in Mierlo. There is the handover of the keys on Thursday in the Vliegert, followed by Efkes Veurlallen (a bit hollering) on Friday evening on Molenplein. On Saturday the parade starts at 14:30 and then the party continues in the party tent with artists such as Vieze Jack (dirty Jack), Jan Biggel and others. On Monday the K3 tribute band will come to the party tent. And very surprisingly: on Tuesday there is another parade to close the Carnival and that starts at 14:11.

Keiengat (Name of Waalre during Carnaval)

On Friday afternoon the Carnival flag can be hung out in Waalre and the party starts at 15:11 with a free-mi-bo in KeienKlooster. On Saturday at 10:11 the day will be kicked off with the handover of the keys by Mayor Oosterveer. Then at 14:11 the parade from Aalst to Waalre. In the evening cover band Nova will perform in you guessed it.. Keienklooster.

On Sunday, all the festivities will also be held in Keienklooster on Hoogstraat 8 in Waalre, with the Circus Carnival kicking things off at 13:30. On Monday afternoon, the big children’s ball will be a party from 13:11. Had a bit too much to drink? No worries, on Tuesday, an anti-hangover breakfast will be served in Volmolen, followed by the fraternisation ball. The youngsters will close off in Keiengat with a masked ball in the monastery on Tuesday. For the Carnival goers who really can’t get enough, the Vastenavondbal (shrove Tuesday ball) will follow.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob