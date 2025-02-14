Celebrating carnival? Here’s what to do in the region

A procession, beer tent, or anti-hangover breakfast? Read here what’s on during the carnival in Eindhoven and its surroundings.

Lampegat

In Eindhoven, celebrations start as early as Thursday with a Kick-Off carnival party in the tent at De Markt. Singer Vieze Jack will perform there and DJ La Fuente will spin. There will also be parties in tents on Wilhelminaplein, Stadhuisplein and at Hotel Pullman throughout the weekend.

Like previous years, this year’s Lampegat parade will be on Carnival Saturday at 13:00. On Sunday 2 March, you can go to the Carnival Rocketfest at the Vibes Urban Sport and Event center (the former Beursgebouw) or join the tie pub crawl on the Stratumseind.

Dwèrsklippelgat

In Nuenen, the festivities once again start on Friday with the Seniorencarnaval, the Schôn Vrouwkes evening and Doldwèrs. On Saturday is the key presentation and in the evening the Teen tent opens at 20:00 and remains so throughout the carnival weekend. Last but not least, on Sunday is the parade which starts at 13:30.

Krutjesgat

Son en Breugel is celebrating the 66th anniversary of the carnival association the Krutjesrapers this year. Carnival for the elderly starts on Thursday with a party in the care centre Berkenstaete. On Friday, the Prince and the Board of Elf of the Krutjesrapers pay a visit to the schools. Saturday at clockwork 15:00 the key transfer will take place in the tent at De Zwaan and Sunday the parade is scheduled from 13:15. Youth centre Oase is organising a party for the youth on both Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesday 4 March, the party will end with the farmer’s wedding and waving goodbye to the Prince.

Klompengat

In Best, they start on 28 February during Efkus Opwerme in Café d’n Ekker. On 1 March, the carnival celebration in St Odulphus church takes place at 18:30, after the farmers’ wedding that starts at 14:00. Saturday is the day of the children’s carnival at Sportpaleis Best which lasts through Monday. On Sunday, the carnival parade is scheduled from 13:00, and on Monday is the Klompengat Bloast um Op party, and then on Tuesday it is already time for D’n Tap gaat Toe, the closing party starting at 20:00. The Plaza Fiesta Best is open all carnival days from 19:30 to 00:00 for children from 12 to 17 years old; carnival revellers can also visit the Klompengats Bierpaleis on the Dorpsplein all days for free.

Lappegat / Kersenrijk

The festivities in Geldrop-Mierlo mainly take place in Mierlo. There, the key transfer is on Thursday in the Vliegert, followed by Efkes Veurlallen on Friday evening on the Molenplein. Saturday is when the parade starts at 14:30 and then the party continues in the marquee with artists such as Vieze Jack, Jan Biggel, and others. On Monday, the K3 tribute band will come to the marquee. And very surprisingly, there will be another parade to close the carnival on Tuesday, starting at 14:11.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.