Broad coalition wants condemnation of violence against Palestinians

Mosques, activists, Palestinians living in Eindhoven and various councillors want the Eindhoven city council to speak out against human rights violations and war crimes committed against the Palestinian population. Eindhoven4Palestine has submitted a citizens motion.

For a motion to be discussed by the city council 250 signatures are required. Those were found in no time, the organisation says.

Although a ceasefire was recently agreed between Israel and Hamas, every day in the Palestinian territories is still marked by violence, says Eindhoven4Palestine. “Human rights violations happen every day. Attacks on the West Bank are intensifying. The Netherlands continues to be complicit in the genocide through arms deals and the attacker dogs the Brabants Four Winds K9 company supplies to the Israeli army.” Unbearable The citizens motion also voices the concerns of the Palestinian community in Eindhoven. “As Eindhoven citizens with a Palestinian background we bear the unbearable weight of anxiety and grief. Our lived ones in Palestine – family, friends and acquaintances- live under a constant threat. Every day we receive messages about homes destroyed, lives lost, famine and disease”. Dehumanisation The Eindhoven mosques also speak out. “Images of human rights violations in Palestine confront us every day with the suffering of people like us, Muslims, as we are. The images show a dehumanisation that affects us all and strengthens the feeling that our voice and our humanity are not recognised”. Should the motion be passed, the city council will have to speak out ‘unequivocally’ against the human rights violations and war crimes committed in Gaza. On 11 February the Eindhoven council will get a clarification from the submitters, and on 25 February they will take a decision. Source:Studio040 Translated and edited by Greta