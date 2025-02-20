Body found in Eindhoven Canal is probably that of missing Joop

The body found in the Eindhoven Canal on Wednesday is probably that of the missing Joop. According to the police, the description matches.

The disappearance of the 60-year-old man from Eindhoven recently received a lot of media attention due to a large-scale joint search in Tongelre and the surrounding area. On the day of the disappearance, Joop was wearing a light blue jacket, just like the man who was found in the canal on Wednesday. Officers have informed Joop’s family of the discovery. The body still has to be officially identified, a 112 correspondent reports.

Audience

During the recovery of the body, the police had their hands full with people who came to watch the work. The crowd that had gathered could hardly be kept at a proper distance. Because the location of the recovery is in the centre of Eindhoven, the police could not prevent people from seeing and even filming something of the recovery. The police are calling on people who have made images not to distribute them out of respect for the relatives.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez