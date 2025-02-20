BIC purchase receives approval

The purchase of Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) by the municipality of Eindhoven is a good idea according to many parties in the municipal council, but they do ask why the municipality does not do this together with the government. The purchase involves a lot of money and is of great importance to the Netherlands.

Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers received a pat on the back on behalf of the city council for the upcoming deal on the purchase of BIC. The municipality wants to take over the campus from the British investor Capreon for strategic reasons. The last hurdle to take is approval from the city council, but that seems to be coming.

Courage

“We are very positive about the proposal,” responds PvdA council member Tjeerd Ritmeester. “That the municipality now dares to strike is commendable. The deal has been carefully prepared and we are happy to sign it,” says coalition partner Remco van Dooren (CDA). D66, 50PLUS, Volt, Ouderen Appèl and LPF are also positive about the takeover.

About 2000 people and 500 students work at the BIC. Large and small technology companies work here with educational institutions Fontys, Summa College and Avans on new products and innovations. According to the parties, the purchase of the campus is not only in the interest of the municipality, but certainly also of national and even European importance.

Cabinet

That is why various parties are wondering why the government or the province does not also become co-owner. “Can we sell a part to the government in the long term, given that it has a geopolitical basis”, asked D66 council member Volkan Memiş. The alderman said that there is an appointment with the cabinet to discuss this. The amount of money for which the municipality of Eindhoven will take over the campus is still a secret to the outside world. Parties conclude that it is a financially healthy deal.

Wishes

Council members were allowed to express wishes and concerns about the purchase on Tuesday evening. Ideas were put forward to stop the dividend that is paid out in the Brainport for Each Other fund or to use it to say goodbye to old industry more quickly.

Parties also believe that the municipality should take control of which companies want to establish themselves in BIC in the future. The SP wants the municipality to come up with frameworks for companies. GroenLinks has doubts about some parties that are currently housed on the campus. “It feels too uncomfortable to publicly name a company now,” GL faction chair Eva de Bruijn responded to the VVD’s request to mention names and jersey numbers.

The Eindhoven city council will vote on the takeover on Tuesday 25 February. The deal will then be finalised.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez