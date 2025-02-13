Best municipal council keeps asylum centre location secret

The municipal government of Best has deliberately chosen to keep the intended location for an asylum seekers’ centre in the village secret. The mayor and aldermen state that they want to ‘prevent uncertainty and misunderstandings’ by doing so. Earlier, dozens of residents demanded more openness about the plan.

Last month, the Best council announced that it had its eye on a location for a shelter for almost 200 asylum seekers. The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) is currently investigating the suitability of that location. Several residents in the village say they are surprised by the municipality’s decision and want the municipality to be transparent about the choice of location. They protested at the town hall on Monday evening.

“The municipality has chosen to only announce the location after the investigation has been completed positively, because it is important to first carefully evaluate all information and safety aspects. The investigation is intended to ensure that the location is suitable and safe for the reception of asylum seekers. Only after this assessment can a final decision be made. Not immediately announcing the location is therefore intended to prevent ambiguity or misunderstandings and to ensure that the information is correct and complete,” a spokesperson for the municipality told Studio040.

Residents are concerned about the liveability and safety in the village. For example, they want to know what kind of refugees will be coming to Best. The municipality states that it takes the concerns seriously and strives for ‘good and respectful communication’ with residents. The municipality also promises to involve residents in the implementation of the asylum seekers’ centre plans.

Alderman Véronique Zeeman emphasized again this week that Best has been given the task by The Hague to accommodate 192 refugees. Up until now, the municipality has not accommodated any asylum seekers. The asylum reception in Best should be open for at least five years.

