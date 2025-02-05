American Andy pays tribute to Eindhoven with his 3D printers

From lamps in the shape of the Evoluon to an Eindhoven version of Monopoly. Andy Puharich (64) brings Eindhoven to life with his 3D printers. But besides his passion for printing, he has another mission: he wants to officially become a Dutch citizen.

Andy was born in America, but moved to Eindhoven with his mother when he was five. He felt at home here very quickly. “I wasn’t born here, but I was just very lucky to end up here,” he says.

Studio040 took a look at his ‘print farm’, where there are about five 3D printers. With these printers he makes lamps of iconic Eindhoven buildings, or from the Eindhoven logo for example.

