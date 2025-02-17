A prom dress does not have to cost the earth. Literally.

In Eindhoven, civil society organisations have launched an initiative to make graduating students more aware when shopping for their prom party. For example, second-hand prom clothes can be donated. In a pop-up shop students can then buy their outfit at a bargain.

The Prom Pop-Up Store is an initiative of organisations such as Dress for Success, the ReShare Store and the Clothing Bank. These organisations in the city help people on a budget look as good as those with more to spend. [And as the title also mentions sustainability, second hand is the new chic, ed.] Next Friday, residents can drop off a blouse, shoes, dress or suit at seven locations around the city.

Young people

Fifteen students from the Frits Philips Lyceum will collect the clothes and help sell them at the Prom pop-up store in the Evoluon. The store will be open on 21 and 22 March. The youngsters have made their own clothes racks for the collection, where donors can hang their clothes.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan