50PLUS wants carnival mass projected on Stadhuisplein

The 2010 World Cup final and the PSV championship match in 2008 were both shown on large screens in the city centre of Eindhoven. And if it were up to 50PLUS, there would be another event. The political party wants the carnival mass to be shown on a mega screen on the Stadhuisplein.

“Every year, more and more people come to the carnival mass in the Catharinakerk. So many that every year more and more people are disappointed that the church is full, and they cannot get in. Last year, the crowds were bigger than ever,” says council member Ruud van Acquoij.

To avoid disappointment, the carnival mass on Sunday 2 March can already be followed live on TV and on the internet via Studio040. According to 50PLUS, however, it can be even grander. The party is thinking of the Stadhuisplein where a large tent with a mega screen will be set up during carnival. The organisation behind the mass has announced that the meeting will already be broadcast on large screens, in the carnival tents on the Wilhelminaplein and at DomusDela.

“Can’t this be used as an additional location to involve people who can’t go to church in this beautiful tradition of Eindhoven?”, the council member asks the city council. It is unclear whether the opposition party’s plan will be given the green light this carnival. The board of mayor and alderpersons is expected to answer the council questions on March 7, just after carnival.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas