Young people bring stories of veterans and refugees to life

What does freedom actually mean? In Eindhoven this year it will be made visible in a special way, in which personal experiences of war veterans and refugees are passed on to the next generation.

In Eindhoven, young people, veterans and refugees are working together to make the project Vrijheidsverhalen (freedom stories) visible through art. They are making songs, theatre and street art, among other things. In this way, freedom is made tangible and passed on to the next generation.

Song about freedom

Veteran Huub Vleeshouwers from Veteranenhuis (veteran house) De Treffer (the hit) told his story to group 7/8 of primary school De Trinoom. Together with singer-songwriter Iris Penning, the children wrote a song about freedom. Huub was surprised by a performance by the class and Iris. That moment brought three generations closer together.

The stories of veterans and refugees are central to the project. They are about hope, resilience and the message that freedom is not self-evident. As many young people as possible are involved through workshops at schools and in neighbourhoods. “Vrijheidsverhalen shows how valuable freedom is and brings people with special experiences together”, Lars van Asten, cultural promoter of CKE (Cultuur en Kunst Eindhoven)*, says.

Impact

Thanks to partners such as Freedom Vibes 040, the Municipality of Eindhoven and VSBfonds*, the project is receiving wide attention. The personal stories allow everyone to reflect on the value of freedom, then and now.

*Cultuur en Kunst (Culture & Art) Eindhoven (abbreviated: CKE), formerly known as the Centrum voor de Kunsten (Centre for the Arts), is an educational institution in Eindhoven that focuses on amateur art and art education.

*VSB originally stood for ‘Verenigde Spaarbank’ (united savings bank), a Dutch bank that was incorporated into Fortis Bank. Stichting VSB was a major shareholder in (the then) Fortis and changed its name to Stichting VSBfonds in the 1990s. They support initiatives for anyone who wants to actively participate in society. In the form of money, practical knowledge and networks.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob