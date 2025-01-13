World Hindi Day celebrated at Eindhoven library

For the first time, the Eindhoven Library marked World Hindi Day, celebrated annually on January 10th, with a vibrant cultural program organized by Stichting Sanskriti & Sanskar in collaboration with the Gandhi Centre and the Indian Embassy.

The event featured book launches by authors from the diaspora, Hindi poetry recitations, readings on the history of the Hindi language, Shlok recitals, and dance performances offering attendees a rich and diverse cultural experience.

Albert Kivits, Director of the Eindhoven Library and the event’s chief guest emphasised the importance of staying connected to one’s native language in an increasingly globalised world. He said, “It is essential to stay rooted in one’s mother tongue. The city is becoming more and more international, and I look forward to more such events with larger participation.”

During the celebration, Krish Gupta, Director of the Gandhi Centre, presented bilingual (Hindi-Dutch) children’s books to Kivits. Through its VATT program, the Eindhoven Library is making a significant contribution by offering a wide range of Hindi and other Indian language books for children aged 0-16.

In addition to the festivities, respect was paid to Swami Vivekananda, the revered patriot saint of India, whose birthday on January 12th is celebrated annually as National Youth Day in India.

The founder of Stichting Sanskriti & Sanskar, Mahesh Vallabh Pandey, who organized the event, highlighted the importance of celebrating World Hindi Day outside India, stating, “Celebrating World Hindi Day globally is crucial, not only to preserve and promote India’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage but also to help the diaspora stay connected to their roots.”

