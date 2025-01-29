Window prostitution draw: ‘Doesn’t make any sense’

The draw to get a permit for window prostitution on Baekelandplein in Eindhoven’s Woensel-West neighbourhood has once again not gone smoothly. ‘There was a lack of transparency and mistakes were made’ say participants and political party ‘list Pim Fortuyn’ chairman Rudy Reker. The councillor is therefore asking for clarification from the city council.

During the draw, which was broadcast live on YouTube, a notary drew numbers from two crates containing 110 white balls each. The numbers were read aloud. One glaring error was the missing registration number 100 from one of the crates. As a result, two candidates were assigned the same number, causing confusion and disappointment, the LPF party chairman stated.

“The draw is completely wrong”, prostitution operator Willy, who deliberately did not look at the draw, says. “This is not the first time there have been problems. In September 2024, a similar draw also went wrong, after which it had to be done all over again”.

Experience

“In one crate are the numbers of all the applicants and the number drawn from the other crate means what number on the list you are to get an interview at the municipality for a permit”, Willy recalls. “Being drawn by lot does not always mean you get a permit. You have to meet all sorts of requirements. For example, some of those who get a licence have less than a week’s experience of operating such a window. While I have been doing it since 2005 and have a lot of experience”.

Reker calls the mistakes unacceptable. He calls for a review of the ‘scarce permit policy’. Willy herself still has a three-year licence. “I did apply for a new one, but with over 100 applicants for only 13 or so permits, it’s a drop in the ocean”. The municipality has not yet responded to LPF’s questions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob