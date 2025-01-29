Who will be Van Abbe’s new boss?

The new director of Van Abbemuseum must be firmly rooted in Brabant culture. So says Rob Schoonen, former art editor of Eindhovens Dagblad, during ‘end of the week’ talkshow. The talk show could be seen yesterday on Studio040.

More connection with the region

Schoonen joined M in Muziekgebouw Frits Philips Eindhoven on talkshow Eindje van de Week, to share his views on succeeding recently departed museum director Charles Esche. He has been following Van Abbe for decades. According to the former art director, it is essential that the new director connects more with the region. “Why, for example, has there never been a major exhibition on the work of John Körmeling or Henk Vis?”, he asks. “Why can’t we just enjoy beautiful art? The ordinary Eindhoven citizen often doesn’t understand anything about the art in Van Abbe”.

Although Schoonen earlier voiced similar criticism in a letter to Eindhovens Dagblad, he acknowledges that Esche has put Van Abbe on the map internationally. “But there needs to be a better balance between ‘highbrow’ art and art accessible to a wider audience”, he adds.

External agency from London

Whether the new director will actually bridge the gap, Schoonen doubts. He points out that the application process is being supervised by an external agency from London, a striking choice in his opinion. “Van Abbe is a public institution, and the director is in fact a civil servant under the local administration. By bringing in a foreign agency, the municipality relinquishes all control”, Schoonen argues.

The application process for the new director closes on 2 February.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob