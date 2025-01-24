Water board begins major sewer pipe replacement

Preparations are now complete for the replacement of a vital sewer pipe running beneath the Stratum Heath. Work is set to begin on Thursday to replace the aging infrastructure.

The sewer line is crucial for managing wastewater, especially on rainy days when it can carry up to 13,000 cubic meters of wastewater per hour to the treatment plant in Eindhoven—roughly the equivalent of 100,000 full bathtubs each hour, according to De Dommel Water Board.

The concrete pipe, however, has deteriorated over the years due to the acidic nature of the wastewater flowing through it, and now it requires replacing. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Once the work is finished, new vegetation will be planted in areas where trees have been removed. However, no trees will be planted directly above the new pipeline to prevent root damage. Instead, shrubs with shallower root systems will be planted in those areas.

In addition to the De Dommel Water Board, the project involves collaboration with Brabants Landschap, the province, local municipalities, and the state.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta