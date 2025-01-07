Van Gogh Village Museum received 80,000 visitors

The Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen has welcomed 80,000 visitors since its reopening in May 2023, announced the museum on Monday.

Last year, the museum welcomed a total of 45,000 visitors and with that, the museum is performing above expectations. Interestingly, forty-one percent of those 45,000 visitors were from abroad and about 5,500 were under 18. Thanks to a partnership with ASML, the museum is free for visitors under 18. The partnership between the high-tech company and the Nuenen museum was extended last June.

Translated by: Kirti Singh

Source: Studio040