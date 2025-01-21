Unemployment rising in Eindhoven region

The number of unemployment benefits in Eindhoven and surrounding municipalities has increased significantly in one year, according to figures from the UWV.

In Eindhoven, the number of unemployment benefits rose to 2,950 in November. A month later, this number dropped to below 2,900. Compared to a year earlier, when just over 2,600 unemployment benefits were provided in the municipality.

A similar kind of development can also be seen in the surrounding municipalities. Only in Best did the number of benefits decrease in one year. In the other municipalities, the number rose by about ten to twenty percent. Province-wide, the number of unemployment benefits rose by nine percent in one year.

One reason for the rising unemployment seems to be the decline in demand for chips and chip machines. In the metal industry, the number of unemployment benefits increased by nearly seventeen percent province-wide. In the ‘other industry’ the number rose slightly more by 17.5 percent. The number of benefits also rose in education and government.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh