TU/e network back on track, education resumes

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) tested the systems this weekend and it went well. Education resumes from Monday.

The university was hit by a cyber attack last Sunday and then took its network offline, causing lectures to be cancelled. On Friday, there was a new digital attack.

Tested

According to TU/e, the network is working properly again and can be used safely. “Almost all applications are available and tested. A few applications still suffer from temporary limitations, partly because the VPN connection is not yet available,” said a spokesperson for the university.

“I am happy to report that the restart of education can take place on Monday,” says vice-chairman Patrick Groothuis. “I sincerely hope that all students and staff can resume their studies and work in peace. This weekend, our ICT experts and other employees have once again worked very hard, and I would like to express my great gratitude for that.”

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh