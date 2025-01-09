Tu/e gets new chairperson in March

TU/e has a new chairperson of the board. At the end of March, Koen Janssen will become the new CEO of Eindhoven University. Janssen succeeds Robert-Jan Smits, who has been at the helm of the university board since May 2019. Smits already announced last year that he is retiring.

Experience

Janssen now has a managerial position at the international research institute Brightlands Materials Center, an initiative of research institution TNO and the province of Limburg. Before that, he worked for more than thirty years for chemical company DSM, where he was involved in materials research, among other things. Janssen received his doctorate as a chemist at the University of Leuven.

“We are extremely satisfied with the fact that we can appoint Koen Janssen as the new chairman of the board”, says Peter Wennink, chairman of the Supervisory Board of TU/e and former CEO of ASML. “In the conversations with us, he presented himself as a skilled leader with strategic insight. Janssen can add great value to the professionalisation of the organisation with his experience and his focus is strongly focused on sustainability and the future of the new generation.”