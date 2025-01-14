TU/e cyber attack: education and exams postponed for the week

Eindhoven University of Technology has decided to postpone education and exams, which were due to start next week, by a week. The university reports this on its website. The reason is the cyber attack that was discovered on Saturday evening, after which it was decided to take down the university’s ICT systems.

According to TU/e, the decision gives students and teachers ‘clarity and sufficient time’ to prepare for the exams and to complete assignments on time. In the meantime, the university also has its hands full with the aftermath of the cyber attack.

“TU/e is busy implementing the recovery plan to get the network and systems safe and online again. In the coming days, parts of the network are expected to be brought back up and running, making systems available again. The systems for education (Canvas, YuJa, Teams, Osiris and testing systems) will be given priority in this regard,” the university said.

Research

According to TU/e, it will take a few more weeks before all systems work as usual. The Wi-Fi network came online on Tuesday. As usual, the university is commissioning an external investigation into how TU/e dealt with the cyber attack. It’s still not clear about who is behind this cyber attack.

Translated by: Kirti Singh

Source: Studio040