Trial with return to sender when message is unclear

Envelope

Eindhoven is going to offer the same with a large number of the letters addressed to its citizens. Eventually, after the trial, this will apply to all letters. The envelopes will bear the message: “Did you receive a letter that was hard to read because it was unclear? Please tell us. Put the letter in the red letter box near the city hall or mail the letter to helderetaal@eindhoven.nl. (clear language at Eindhoven) The red letter box near the city hall will bear the message: “Letter unclear? Put it in the box”.

Low literacy

“It is important as well as necessary that all communication to our citizens is clear and easily understood”, a spokesperson says. It is an objective that was laid down in the coalition agreement of the four political parties GroenLinks, PvdA, CDA and D66. Figures from the municipality and the library show that seven per cent of Eindhoven citizens have low literacy levels. This boils down to some 17,000 citizens. This group may therefore experience difficulty reading and understanding letters from the municipality, especially if they contain officialese.

Initiatives

The city is undertaking various initiatives to communicate more simply and clearly. For several years civil servants have undergone training courses where they learn how to write understandable text for citizens The municipality has also done random checks on outgoing post, to have a look at the letters are sent.