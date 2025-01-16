Trees cut down for a more varied forest in Waalre

Commissioned by the municipality of Waalre, work has started this month in the forests of Waalre, north of the Koningin Julianalaan and the Burgemeester Mollaan. Trees are being cut down there to create space for other trees, shrubs and herbs.

By removing some trees, other trees will have more space to grow, so the idea goes. According to the municipality of Waalre, this should ensure that those other trees become thicker, more stable and healthier. Open spaces are also created that offer space for yet another generation of forest, which benefits the variation.

Ecosystem

The branches of the felled trees remain in the forest. This dead wood is important for the ecosystem: it feeds fungi, bacteria and insects, which in turn play an important role in the forest cycle. It also provides shelter for various animals. During logging, the logging company must ensure that flora and fauna are spared, such as nests of birds of prey and rare plants.

The job is in the hands of Bosgroep Zuid-Nederland.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez