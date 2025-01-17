Teaching to resume at TU/e next week

Teaching at TU/e will recommence after the weekend, as the restoration of the network and systems remains on track. The university has announced that timetables will be made available online on Friday.

The timetable for the upcoming week and the exam period will be accessible to students again from 17:00 on Friday. According to TU/e, the schedule remains largely unchanged from the original plan but has been brought forward by a week.

“We are aware that many students are concerned about the impact of these adjustments. While our primary focus is currently on restarting and rescheduling teaching, we are already considering the implications and exploring ways to support students,” said Patrick Groothuis, TU/e Vice President.

TU/e expects most systems to be fully back online by Saturday, although outages may occur. In addition, the university is warning of possible Internet problems due to nationwide DDoS attacks on the Surf network.

Attack

The university suffered a cyber attack on Sunday and therefore took all systems offline. Because the network was offline, TU/e students and employees could not use “network-related” facilities, such as e-mail and wifi.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.