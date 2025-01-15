Students pamper women with breast cancer

A group of 120 women are being pampered this week by students from Summa College Beauty & Lifestyle in Eindhoven. The women are (ex-)breast cancer patients and have often had chemotherapy and operations. A beauty treatment for this target group therefore looks a little different. “It requires more attention and care”.

In order to give each participant the right care and attention, the students have prepared themselves well. They followed special training courses, in which they learned how to work safely and professionally with women who have had breast cancer. This includes knowledge about the use of skin care products that are suitable for women after medical treatments such as chemotherapy.

“You cannot stimulate the skin of women who have had chemotherapy too much”, student Melle, while giving a massage, says. “We have to work very carefully, for example by using mild products and paying extra attention to sensitivities that have arisen due to the treatments”.

Relaxation

After a difficult and intense process, there is often a need for a moment of rest and relaxation. “When you are in that process of wanting to get better, you are not concerned with your appearance or care. There is a lot of care, but never any nurturing. That is why it is nice to come here to relax after such an intense period”, Erna, who was treated for breast and lymph node cancer in 2022, says.

Inspiration

The inspiration for these pampering days comes from the personal experiences of two colleagues in the teaching team who themselves had to deal with breast cancer. “I have personally experienced how important it is that someone can help you relax in such a difficult time”, teacher Anouk Verstijne says. “I went to a beautician who couldn’t help me because she didn’t know how to deal with my skin. That’s why I decided to teach my students how to deal with women who are in the treatment process, because that group in particular could use some relaxation”.

The students of MBO (secondary vocational education) Summa Beauty & Lifestyle are ready on these two days to give the women a facial treatment, massage, make-up, hand or blow-dry treatment. “In June we had already organised a day for women who had breast cancer. That was a real success and the demand grew even bigger after that, that’s why we are now doing it on two days, so that we can help more women”, Melle says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob