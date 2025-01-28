Start of work on the main road in Waalre

With the installation of a barrier, alderman Suzan van de Goor symbolically kicked off the Traverse Noord project in Waalre on Monday. The main road between Veldhoven and Valkenswaard, which runs through the heart of the village, will be overhauled.

“When the project is completed, we will have a greener and more sustainable road. As a result, the quality of life for our residents is getting better and better,” said alderman Van de Goor about the future plans for the Onze Lieve Vrouwedijk.

In concrete terms, this means that traffic lights will be removed, zebra crossings will be installed, the permitted speed will be 30 kilometres per hour and cyclists and motorists will share a lane in the future. This should ensure that fewer cars drive through the village. From 12,000 to about 8500 per day. And therefore fewer traffic jams.

Future

However, that is still in the future. First, the road works still have to be done. Road users who need to be in the neighbouring municipalities will be diverted via the A67 and N69. This was chosen to prevent cut-through traffic. Side streets of the Onze Lieve Vrouwedijk have also been cordoned off. The work is expected to last until the end of this year.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh