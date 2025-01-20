Star restaurant moves into old Frits Philips villa on De Wielewaal’

The iconic former Frits Philips mansion on the De Wielewaal estate in Eindhoven is getting a new destination. The two-star restaurant Tribeca from Heeze will be located there. This is on reported by restaurant website Misset Horeca.

The rent will be at least 320,000 euros a year, excluding VAT, for at least ten years. The house where Frits Philips lived from 1934 until his death in 2005 will be open for dining from the spring of 2026. The two-star restaurant Tribeca will then move from Heeze to the iconic villa built by Frits Philips, according to the restaurant’s website. On Friday, the municipality of Eindhoven was going to announce what would happen to the villa, but now it seems to have leaked. The municipality has now postponed the announcement until Tuesday. In addition to the restaurant, there will also be a hotel with a number of exclusive suites, according to the website. No word yet on whether the name of the starred establishment will remain the same.

Opening

The municipality bought De Wielewaal three years ago for 29 million euros from its owner, textile entrepreneur Marc Brouwers. The intention was to open up the estate. For a century, the former estate of the Philips family in Eindhoven was not open to the public, except for occasional visits. This autumn, the gates will open. The nature-rich area with five mansions covers 142 hectares, the equivalent of two hundred football pitches.

In 1934, Frits Philips commissioned the huge villa on the estate of his father Anton Philips. After the Second World War, the estate was extended. Together with the garage, service house and other outbuildings, the mansion has a total area of 3,285 square metres.

The search

In the summer of last year, the municipality was looking for a new use for the property. It mentioned that the minimum annual rent was €320,000 excluding VAT. There were also conditions attached to the new use. For example, the organisation of major events was not allowed. The lease had to be for at least 10 years.

Last week, the municipality announced that Natuurmonumenten would move into the former gardener’s house. A visitor centre will be set up there. Among other things, the organisation will offer guided tours of the grounds and help with nature management.

