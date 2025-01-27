Special sports club celebrates 5th anniversary

Five years ago, Marjan founded a sports club for people with physical disabilities, after having to live in a wheelchair herself. Now High5Low5 is celebrating its first anniversary.

The Eindhoven club was founded five years ago because adaptive sports were not very accessible in the region. Now they really have a regular group that comes. “It’s always the same people, even from Waalre,” says Marty van Deursen, Marjan’s husband and a member of the club.

Social life

Every Friday afternoon there is sport. It started with tennis, with a small group. Now there are many different sports, such as basketball, volleyball, korfball or athletics. The group has also grown to 20 members.

It is not only about the sports. Some people have few social contacts and come here to fight loneliness,’ says Marty. Even if they are injured, they still come to be with people.

Accessible

There was a lack of accessible sports for people with physical disabilities. The options that were available were too expensive or scheduled at the wrong times. There is little to do during the day and in the evening people are too tired to do sports,” says Marty. Members of the sports club pay just 15 euros a month. This money is mainly used to rent the hall. For the rest, the organisation relies on volunteers. There are now four of them. They cannot grow much without more volunteers. Nevertheless, they are still open to new members.

To celebrate the club’s fifth anniversary, there will be a party after the sports. With treats, games and cake. It will definitely be fun,’ Marty concludes.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan