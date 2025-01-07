Son en Breugel invests in more defibrillators

The municipality of Son en Breugel has made additional subsidies available to increase the number of Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs). In addition, a resuscitation course is being organised in collaboration with the Son en Breugel First Aid Association.

The Hartsave Son en Breugel foundation is responsible for realising more AEDs, portable devices that can restore the heart rhythm in the event of cardiac arrest. For this, the foundation receives an annual subsidy of 10,000 euros up to and including 2027, with an additional amount of 1,300 euros in the years 2025 and 2026, which is equal to the cost price of an AED.

Accessibility

The municipality’s goal is to place more AEDs in easily accessible locations in the village. The chance of survival in the event of cardiac arrest increases significantly if resuscitation is started within six minutes. The aim is to create a comprehensive network of AEDs for the entire village Translated by: Kirti Singh Source: Studio040