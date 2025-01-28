Refurbishment for Geldrop train station tunnel

The tunnel for cyclists and pedestrians at the Geldrop train station is being refurbished. The underpass will have a more fresh look and new lighting will be installed.

The municipality has agreed this with ProRail and the NS. The modifications should improve the appearance of the tunnel. Safety for cyclists and pedestrians must also be strengthened with this.

Entrance

For example, the entrance on the side of the Zesgehuchten will be finished in the same way as the entrance on the centre side of Geldrop. There will be a canopy. In addition, the lighting in the underpass will be replaced by line lighting. Furthermore, the tunnel will contain references to the textile past of Geldrop-Mierlo. The walls will be re-tiled.

It is not clear what the refurbishment will cost. Earlier, work was done on a new lift in the tunnel, so that disabled passengers can get to the platform more easily.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh