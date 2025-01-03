Record visitors at Klimrijk: ‘Bouldering course draws newcomers’

Klimrijk Brabant in Veldhoven has seen a record number of visitors, with over 50,000 people coming to the climbing forest in 2024. According to the park, the introduction of the bouldering course has drawn many new visitors.

This marks an increase of more than 5,000 compared to the previous year. Most of the visitors are families with children aged between 4 and 12 years old. The new bouldering course has proven especially popular. “Bouldering is an accessible activity, particularly for children climbing for the first time,” explained manager Marcel Strijks.

Charity Contributions

Part of the revenue generated by Klimrijk in 2024 has been donated to charity. Proceeds from deposit collections at the park were given to the Het Vergeten Kind Foundation. Children attending the foundation’s holiday camps were able to enjoy the climbing course for free.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta