Record sales for chip machine maker ASML

Chip machine maker ASML achieved record sales last year. In 2024, the Veldhoven-based company posted sales of almost €28,3 billion, up from €27,6 billion a year earlier. Furthermore, the company can credit a profit of €7,6 billion. This is evident from the annual figures, which ASML presented on Wednesday.

The Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer expects further growth due to the need for advanced chip machines for AI (Artificial Intelligence) applications, despite Dutch and US export restrictions. This year, ASML expects sales between €30 and €35 billion. That broad estimate, according to the company, has to do with uncertainties about demand for chip equipment from customers who are not at the forefront of developing chips for Artificial Intelligence.

ASML surprised with the high volume of orders for new chip equipment. In the last three months of the year, customers placed orders totalling €7,1 billion.

AI

“Artificial Intelligence is the main driver of our industry. It has caused a shift in the market from which not all customers benefit equally”, ASML chief executive, Christophe Fouquet, said about it. ASML’s forecast takes into account the effects of new restrictions on exports to China announced by The Netherlands and the US in the past few months.

Monopoly

The company has a near monopoly on state-of-the-art lithography machines that make high-precision patterns on chips.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob