PSV Women extend coach Roeland ten Berge’s contract

Roeland ten Berge will remain as coach of PSV Women for longer, with his contract extended for another year. The 47-year-old from Drenthe is now committed to the club until the summer of 2026.

Ten Berge, who previously served as an assistant coach at Go Ahead Eagles and managed Heerenveen Women, joined PSV Women in the summer of 2023, succeeding Rick de Rooij. Under his guidance, the team reached the cup final and secured a third-place finish in the league. Currently, PSV Women are in second place in the league.

Stability

Technical manager Maud Roetgering has praised Ten Berge’s work and is pleased with the contract extension. “We are very satisfied with our cooperation with Roeland,” she said. “The team is performing at the top level, and we see players improving every week. Roeland plays an important role in that development. Extending his contract was therefore a priority for us, as it provides stability for the future.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.