Prime minister Schoof visits High Tech Campus

Prime Minister Dick Schoof paid a lightning visit to the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven on Thursday. It was his maiden visit. Schoof spoke with Eindhoven mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, among others, about the developments on the smartest square kilometer in Europe or officially called the High Tech Campus.

The prime minister said he was impressed by the energy on Campus: “Everyone is always talking about ASML and NXP, but it is noticeable that there are so many other companies working on technology. I have also seen a number of examples of this; small companies with which the Netherlands can play an incredibly important role.”

Schoof indicated that the government chip machine manufacturer ASML in Veldhoven wants to give all support where possible. At the same time, the prime minister wants to prevent certain technology from falling into Chinese hands: “We are very critical of that. So that we do not export technology to countries that could pose a threat to the Netherlands.”

Project Beethoven

The government is investing billions of euros in the Eindhoven region, with the so-called Beethoven project. Schoof has high expectations of that. He thinks that the money and the cooperation associated with it can mean a huge push for the region: in construction, in the field of mobility and when it comes to investing in people. “We are vigorously continuing that,” the prime minister promised.

During his visit to Eindhoven, he did not want to say whether more money from the government would be invested in the region: “Let’s spend this money well first.”

For Eindhoven News : Beena Arunraj

Source: Studio 040