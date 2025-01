In the Eindhoven district of Tongelre, a power box was blown up with fireworks around New Year’s Eve.

This happened at the intersection of Jozef Israelslaan and Generaal Cronjestraat. Grid company Enexis disconnected the cabinet from the power and removed it.

According to a 112 correspondent, vandals also destroyed a traffic sign and litter bins.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez