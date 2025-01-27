Police want clarification about fatal assault on Bart (63)

What exactly happened to 63-year-old Eindhoven resident Bart Couwenberg, who died in November last year after a serious assault? The police want to clarify this and that is why they are being asked in the T.V. programme ‘Opsporing Verzocht’.

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, November 21, 2024, 63-year-old Bart Couwenberg from Eindhoven was found seriously injured in the hallway of the apartment complex on Treurenburgstraat. His face was completely swollen and bloody. Bart could not remember what had happened. He said he had ‘fallen’, but the serious injury was not consistent with a fall.

The Eindhoven resident was taken to hospital by ambulance. He appeared to have several fractures in his face and body. Bart died a few days later.

Investigation by the police recently showed that an unknown person was indeed involved in the story, who may have done this to Bart. The police want to find out what exactly happened and who was involved.

That is why the television programme ‘Opsporing Verzocht’ will pay attention to the case on Tuesday evening. The program will show confiscated surveillance images. The police would also like to get in touch with people who saw and/or spoke to Bart in the area of Tongelresestraat/Treurenburgstraat before the assault on Wednesday, November 20.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas