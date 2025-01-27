Philips under fire again in the U.S.

A Philips device that heart patients can attach to their chests so their heart rate can be monitored from home by experts has been linked to health damage in the US.

According to NOS, the American medical watchdog FDA holds Philips responsible for two people who died from the equipment. In addition, 109 people are said to have suffered health damage. The company itself is said to have reported this to the FDA.

It concerns the Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry (MCOT), produced by Braemar Manufacturing, a subsidiary of the originally Eindhoven-based company. Between July 2022 and July 2024, heart scans made by the device were sometimes not properly forwarded to the cardiologist. Important notifications about abnormal heart rhythms were also said not to have always been properly received.

Philips has announced that it has intervened and that a software update has solved the problems. The MCOT is working as intended again. Incidentally, the device is not used in the Netherlands.

This is not the first time that Philips has come under fire in the United States. Problems with sleep apnea machines have cost the healthcare technology company hundreds of millions of euros.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas