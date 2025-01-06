Pharmacies closed due to strike later this week

After the court had ruled against a strike by pharmacists in the Christmas week, the unions announced a national strike of several days. The unions have promised that no one who needs urgent medication in the coming week will go without.

Series of strikes

The strike 9 and 10 January will not mean a national workers’ demonstration. Earlier strikes did have such manifestations. On 12 November, for example, there was a national demonstration on Malieveld in The Hague.

In our province, too, pharmacies kept their doors closed in protest. In November there was a manifestation in Best and in October over a thousand pharmacy workers from Zeeland, Brabant and Limburg came together in Tilburg.

Higher wage increase

Unions FNV and CNV demand a retroactive pay rise of at least six per cent counting from 1 July. The employers offer 2 per cent from 1 July and 5 per cent from 1 July next year. They claim that the policies of health insurers and the government make it impossible for them to pay more.