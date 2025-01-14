Gerard and Anton Peak awards 2025 presented

The Gerard and Anton High Tech Peak Awards are dedicated annually to people making a special contribution in the field of high-tech and innovation. Not only startups and young entrepreneurs were put in the spotlight, but also directors and funds received words of praise.

During the award ceremony, which took place at the Philips Museum, the entries were divided into three categories: ‘Star’, a ‘Knaller‘ (fire-cracker) and a ‘Piek’ (Peak).

Innovation & startups

One of the Stars was awarded to the MRE-Stimuleringsfonds, which provides grants to startups, entrepreneurs and knowledge institutions for projects that strengthen innovation, collaboration and the economy in Southeast Brabant. “Our goal with the Incentive Fund is not short-term returns, but to sort long-term effects in order to improve our economy and prosperity in the region. It is special that this long-term commitment is seen and appreciated by the jury”, says winner Maikel Denissen.

Supporting startups emerged as a valued criterion for several winners: in addition to the incentive fund, Freek Smit, Monique Greve and Lex Boon were honored with a Star. They were praised for their good commitment to Brainport Eindhoven and the Metropolitan Region, among others.

Crackers

The list of ‘Knallers‘ also consisted of a variety of winners. For example, Marion Hinderdael and Sophie van Hof were honored for their contribution to putting the Brainport region on the national map. TU/e professor Sjoerd Romme, Gerard Spanbroek (director of the Brabant Startup Fund) and the young team behind the Boost platform were also honoured. Oeuvre Prize The oeuvre prize, also known as ‘the Peak’, was presented this year to Saartje Janssen, director of Engineering, Process Engineering, Construction, Electrical and Installation Engineering at Summa College. The jury of the Peak Awards 2025 describes Janssen as ‘exactly what this region needs’, according to an explanation. “She has been fighting tirelessly for better technical education throughout her career, especially at MBO level. And that MBO will only become more important in the near future. Of the 80 thousand jobs that will be added in the coming years, two to three are for MBO members. Saartje is responsible for retraining, continuing education and Lifelong Development projects. This is how she literally helped and helps thousands of people to a future in technology.”

For Eindhoven News : Beena Arunraj