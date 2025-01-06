Part of the Van Abbemuseum closed in the spring

The new building section of the Van Abbemuseum will be closed for almost two months in the spring. The reason is a renovation of that part of the Eindhoven museum.

In order to preserve the works of art hanging in the museum as well as possible, the climate control within the building must be improved.

“Wood, paper, textiles, metal or paint: artworks and historical objects are often made of fragile materials,” the Van Abbemuseum reports. “As a result, they are sensitive to changes in temperature, humidity, light and pollution. A stable and controlled environment is therefore essential for the preservation of museum pieces.”

Sustainable

Since 2023, the museum has been working to make the building more sustainable. For example, a heat pump was installed, which halved gas consumption. The renovation in March and April should contribute even more to this.

“Replacing old climate control systems with sustainable fans and filters will further reduce energy consumption. In 2025, traditional lighting will be replaced by energy-efficient LED lamps. These measures will significantly reduce CO2 emissions and gas and electricity consumption,” the museum said.

During the renovation, a large part of the works that are currently exhibited in the new part of the museum will move to the old side. The work in the Van Abbemuseum will last from 3 March to 27 April.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas