Paid parking within Ring Road introduced in June

Paid parking introduced everywhere within the ring road of Eindhoven between March and June this year. The municipality reports this on its website. By taking this measure, the city hopes to reduce parking nuisance for residents and entrepreneurs.

“For shops where you need a car to pick up items, I am afraid that online shopping will win over local entrepreneurs again. That would be a shame,” says the owner of a bicycle shop on the Leenderweg. Parking is still partly free on this street.

However, not every entrepreneur is dissatisfied with the measure: “I voted for paid parking if I am honest,” says a fellow entrepreneur on the Leenderweg. “Maybe I will get a permit to park here always to have my spot.”

In addition to reducing parking nuisance, the city council hopes that this measure will encourage residents to leave their cars at home more often and opt for the bike or bus. To achieve this, the municipality is working on plans for a car-free city center.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran