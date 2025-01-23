New carpool apps to reduce traffic congestion in the region

Travelers in the region can more easily find a carpool buddy with a trial of Brainport Accessible. Two new apps, Karos and Swidg, should reduce the number of cars on the road and improve accessibility in the region

With the initiative, Brainport Bereikbaar wants to investigate how people in the region can be encouraged to drive together. According to project manager Kees van Son, it offers a solution for the increasing traffic congestion. “Our region is growing rapidly and the crowds on the road are increasing. It is more efficient, more enjoyable and cheaper. But who can you drive with? With these apps we want to make it easier to find someone. In doing so, we are removing an important threshold for driving together,” says Van Son.

Different functions

The apps each have their own focus, depending on the region. Karos is available to everyone in the region and offers drivers a fee of at least three euros per passenger, on the ascending for longer journeys or more passengers. Swidg specifically focuses on employees of the High Tech Campus and other participating organisations, with a platform that makes trip registration easy.

Van Son sees advantages in testing both apps. “The apps both work differently. That’s nice, because that way we can learn what works best for our region.”

‘Share the ride’

Simultaneously with the launch of the apps, the campaign ‘Share the ride’ begins, developed by agency Scheepens and behavioral psychologists. The campaign points to the high number of cars with empty seats and calls for driving together. “New travel habits don’t just arise: we have to work on that together,” says Van Son.

The High Tech Campus, Automotive Campus and Human Campus are already participating in the campaign. Van Son hopes that more companies will join: “Now is the time to take steps towards sustainable mobility. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj