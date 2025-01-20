Mural on Muziekgebouw nominated for ‘Oscar of street art’

A busker and a violinist playing music in eachother’s arms: the art work by Eindhoven graffiti duo Studio Giftig on the side wall of the Muziekgebouw has been nominated for the title of best 2024 mural in the world.

‘Echoes of Harmony’ has been nominated in the category ‘Expert Spotlights’. This category judges the works on the mural’s social impact. Street Art Cities are the organisers behind the prize. Their website explains the idea behind the mural. “The mural on the wall of the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven depicts the fusion of two worlds – a busker and a concert violinist in an embrace. The work symbolises the power of music to break through barriers and unite communities”.

“It was a madhouse when we heard we had been nominated”, says Kaspar van Leek of Studio Giftig. “Only the best works from all over the world qualify for this prize. The nomination means a mention in magazines and TV programmes. Street Art Cities is the biggest street art platform in the world, and these prizes are the Oscars for murals”.

Connection

The artist confirms that the work is about connection. “In a polarised society we wish to show that human beings are not individual islands but that we are one”, Van Leek explains. “Music is a universal language and it forges connections. On the mural the violinist, while seemingly playing inside the Muziekgebouw, embraces the busker”. Street Art Cities maps murals around the globe. Every month the organisation has an selection through Instagram, where ultimately the three best murals are put in the spotlight. The platform also organises an annual prize for which one hundred murals are nominated. These are put into three separate categories. Fifty are chosen by the public through the monthly selection, and fifty are chosen by a group of experts. This is not the first time Studio Giftig has been nominated for the best mural. In 2022 they won with a mural in Tilburg. You can cast your vote until the end of January. Source Studio040 Translated by Greta