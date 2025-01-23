Municipality might buy Brainport Industries Campus

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to buy the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in the northwest of the city. The campus houses educational institutions and dozens of innovative manufacturing companies and is in the hands of Capreon. Now, The British investor has entered into an agreement with the municipality on a possible sale. The city council does not want to say how much money the municipality will deposit for the campus. The BIC now employs about 2000 people and 500 students. Technology companies such as KMWE, VDL, Anteryon are working together with educational institutions Fontys Hogescholen and Summa College on new products and innovations.

‘Strategic importance’

The city government points out the importance of these types of places in the region. The mayor and aldermen call the purchase of strategic importance. “Many major social problems are solved with innovations. The BIC is also working on these solutions. We see being the owner of this campus as a public interest. Of course, commercial parties can also do this, but they do not always have to make the choices that are good for the city and the region in the long term. For example, you can ensure that education organizations stay on board and are not pushed out by high commercial rents”, says alderman Maes van Lanschot.

Jobs and prosperity

His colleague Stijn Steenbakkers adds. “On our campuses, the jobs of tomorrow are created and innovations are developed that make a difference in society. This is being looked at with increasing interest at home and abroad. With this purchase, we as a city will soon have more control over how the campus can develop further, with a good mix of companies and educational institutions. That is of great importance for the jobs and prosperity of the region and the Netherlands.”

ASML

The municipality has been negotiating with real estate investor Capreon in recent months. It concerns the purchase of the first part of the campus, with a large green business complex of over 100,000 square meters. In addition, there is the public space around the building and a parking garage. BIC 2, the successor of BIC 1 and more than twice as large in area, still needs to be developed. In that place, chip machine manufacturer ASML will soon expand, with 20,000 employees. According to Van Lanschot, that development also played a play in the choice to take over BIC 1. “It is one of the factors that weighs, but not the decisive one.”

Finance

After the recruitment of the De Wielewaal estate, it is the second major acquisition of the municipality in a relatively short time. According to Van Lanschot, the municipality can carry that. “The city’s finances are stable at the moment. And this deal is solid. Some of the money also flows back to the city.” On behalf of the city council, he does not want to say much more about the financial side of the agreement with Capreon because of business-sensitive information.