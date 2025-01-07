Muncipality Best honours residents at the New Year’s reception

During the New Year’s reception of the municipality of Best, two incentive prizes were awarded: the Talent Award and the Wisseltroffee. The spotlight was on writing talent Ela Nur Karagöz (13) and organisation 123-Doedagen, which entertains children during the summer holidays.

Ela Nur Karagöz, who received the Talent Award, wrote the book De Rozendief. “After we moved from Istanbul to Best in 2018, I ended up at the Klimboom primary school,” she tells the Eindhovens Dagblad . “That’s where I started writing my book in group 7. I spent hours doing research. When it was ready, I sent the manuscript to a publisher myself. In August 2024, publisher Boekscout announced that they wanted to publish my book.”

“My dream came true.”

The Talent Award is presented annually to a young resident of Best who has achieved something special and has put the municipality of Best on the map nationally or even internationally.

The Challenge Trophy

The Wisseltrofee, an incentive prize for residents, associations and entrepreneurs who contribute to the well-being of others with their initiatives, went to the 123-Doedagen this year. “At the end of the summer holidays, primary school children in Heivelden and Heuveleind are allowed to build huts, do crafts and play games and there is a prize and a cup for the group with the most beautiful hut,” says board member Silvia de Rooy. “That means a lot of work, a lot of volunteers, but especially a lot of wood waste afterwards for which we are still looking for a good and affordable solution.”

In addition to these two awards, flowers were also presented to Brabander of the Year 2024 Giel van Kollenburg. He saved 90-year-old Diny in March of last year after she had fallen into a ditch. Translated by: Kirti Singh Source: Studio040