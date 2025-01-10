More houses sold in Eindhoven

In the last quarter of 2024, 723 homes were sold in Eindhoven, marking a 25% increase compared to the previous quarter. When compared to the same period in 2023 — also a record — the number of sales has risen by 9%.

These figures, provided by Van Santvoort Makelaars, reveal that flats were particularly in demand, with 290 sold. This surge is attributed to recent changes in legislation, which have made it less financially attractive for landlords to rent out flats.

Decreasing Supply

Over the past year, the supply of homes in Eindhoven has significantly declined. Compared to the previous quarter, there was an 18.5% drop in available properties. However, when compared to the same period last year, the supply more than doubled.

The average price of a home in Eindhoven has risen by 9%, now standing at 484,312 euros. In neighbouring municipalities, prices are even higher. Waalre leads the way, with an average selling price of 689,680 euros.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta