Man mugged on street in Eindhoven, perpetrators trackless

By
Chaitali
-

Photo Credit: Studio040

A man was robbed on the Beukenlaan in Eindhoven on Thursday afternoon. He was threatened and had to hand over his backpack.

The perpetrators fled on a scooter. According to police, the victim was on his way to the bus stop when he was assaulted. Under threat, he handed over his belongings. The perpetrators then took off.

The victim managed to flee to a nearby school and called for help. The police arrived at the scene and are searching for the suspects with several cars. They are believed to be two teenagers riding a Vespa brand scooter.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.

